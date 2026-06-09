Springfield City Council approves resolution that aligns CAB with city charter

Springfield City Council has approved a resolution that aligns the Citizens Advisory Board with city charter. That’s the group that recommends how funds from the City’s ¾-cent sales tax should be spent.

Earlier this year, it was discovered that the CAB was not in full compliance with city charter due to what City Attorney Jordan Paul called “a technical error.” Two members of the board who didn’t live inside city limits and had been voting members, in fact, should not have been allowed to vote.

Paul explained the resolution to council members Monday night.

"The first thing it does is it fixes membership at nine members," he said. "It creates residency requirement and provides the board selects its own chair."

Council had originally considered allowing two members who live outside city limits to serve in stakeholder roles, but the Plans and Policies Committee decided against that.

The City of Springfield is taking applications for several vacancies on the CAB. The deadline to apply is June 18. You can submit an application here.