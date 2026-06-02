3rd annual DK Memorial Track Meet will return to Springfield on Saturday

Dedert: The third annual DK Memorial Track Meet returns to Springfield on Saturday, June 6th. The track meet is set to honor the life and legacy of Deverin King, a Central High and Evangel student athlete that was killed in a motorcycle crash back in 2023. I sat down with program director of Crosslines Community Outreach and DK Memorials Track Meet Amanda Ingle.

Dedert: I want to give listeners a little bit of background behind the meet, and Deverin's Locker through Ambassadors for Children provides help for those involved in sports. Can you explain just a little bit more about this locker?

Amanda Ingle: We established this in 2023 to make sure that kids in our community that are underserved and really want to participate in school sports, community sports, that they have access to that no matter the financial barriers that some of that can prevent for them.

Dedert: I also sat down with Anita King, Deverin's mother and event coordinator of DK Memorial Track Meet.

Dedert: This is the third annual meet to honor your son. Tell me a little bit more about him and just how he was like.

Anita King: Absolutely. Devron is a phenomenal young man. He was very athletically inclined but also very reserved. I really appreciate the opportunity to still speak about Deverin and to introduce new people to Deverin. Our hope is that we have a great attendance at the track meet, where we can bring together all of the things that really remind us of Deverin and that's being out on the track and having fun and meeting new athletes and seeing their abilities. So, I hope to see some new faces there this year.

Dedert: Registration for the DK Memorial Track Meet ends on June 6 at 3:59 p.m. and is $15 per person. Funds raised through the event directly supports local children and youth who may otherwise be unable to participate in sports because of their financial barriers. To sign up, go to runsignup/DKMemorialtrackMeet.

Transcript edited for clarity