Springfield Board of Education hears update on 2023 bond projects

The new Reed and Pipkin Middle Schools are expected to be finished and ready to open for the 2026-2027 school year this fall.

Shawn Dilday, executive director of operations for Springfield Public Schools, told the school board this week that they’ll start to move furniture into Reed on June 1.

"It's going to be a beautiful building to open up and see the kids come into it," he said. I like this, once you come into the building: Reed Middle School awesomeness happens here."

He said that as he pointed to a picture of the new Reed School with a sign on the wall that greets those entering the building.

Dirt is being moved at Lafayette Park where Reed students will practice football and track. Dilday said the Pipkin Middle School track has been poured, and the sod is finished.

Demolition of Bingham Elementary and Pershing Middle School to make way for new school buildings are set to begin this summer.

As he updated the board on projects being completed with $220 million in bond money approved by voters in 2023, Dilday said they’re on time and on budget.

The school board this week approved the GMP for the Pershing Construction Project. Crossland Construction was chosen for the work with a bid of $51,790,538.