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Visit Springfield cuts ribbon on Route 66 Welcome Center in downtown Springfield

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published May 6, 2026 at 7:53 PM CDT
Route 66 Welcome Center in downtown Springfield (photo taken May 6, 2026).
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Route 66 Welcome Center in downtown Springfield (photo taken May 6, 2026).
Michele Skalicky
Route 66 Welcome Center in downtown Springfield (photo taken May 6, 2026).
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Route 66 Welcome Center in downtown Springfield (photo taken May 6, 2026).
Michele Skalicky
Route 66 Welcome Center in downtown Springfield (photo taken May 6, 2026).
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Route 66 Welcome Center in downtown Springfield (photo taken May 6, 2026).
Michele Skalicky
Route 66 Welcome Center in downtown Springfield (photo taken May 6, 2026).
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Route 66 Welcome Center in downtown Springfield (photo taken May 6, 2026).
Michele Skalicky
Route 66 Welcome Center in downtown Springfield (photo taken May 6, 2026).
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Route 66 Welcome Center in downtown Springfield (photo taken May 6, 2026).
Michele Skalicky
Route 66 Welcome Center in downtown Springfield (photo taken May 6, 2026).
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Route 66 Welcome Center in downtown Springfield (photo taken May 6, 2026).
Michele Skalicky
Route 66 Welcome Center in downtown Springfield (photo taken May 6, 2026).
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Route 66 Welcome Center in downtown Springfield (photo taken May 6, 2026).
Michele Skalicky
Route 66 Welcome Center in downtown Springfield (photo taken May 6, 2026).
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Route 66 Welcome Center in downtown Springfield (photo taken May 6, 2026).
Michele Skalicky
Route 66 Welcome Center in downtown Springfield (photo taken May 6, 2026).
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Route 66 Welcome Center in downtown Springfield (photo taken May 6, 2026).
Michele Skalicky
Route 66 Welcome Center in downtown Springfield (photo taken May 6, 2026).
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Route 66 Welcome Center in downtown Springfield (photo taken May 6, 2026).
Michele Skalicky

The new center is for both visitors and area residents, according to Visit Springfield President/CEO Mark Hecquet.

There’s a new welcome center in downtown Springfield. The ribbon was cut Wednesday on the Route 66 Welcome Center in the U building across from the Gillioz Theatre at 318 Park Central East.

It offers a modern, interactive experience where visitors and residents can find out about area restaurants, attractions and cultural offerings. A unique lighted ceiling feature depicts Route 66 and the cities along it. There’s also Springfield and Route 66 merchandise available for purchase.

"So, obviously, we wanted to create a new space, a better way to welcome visitors into the city, you know, create a much improved first impression," said Mark Hecquet, president and CEO of Visit Springfield. "And, lastly, we wanted to showcase all that Springfield has to offer, not just Route 66 where we are, but really get people to get a true sense of everything around Springfield."

The welcome center used to be located near the Springfield Expo Center. According to Hecquet, they moved locations to be closer to downtown restaurants and attractions.

He said the new space reflects how the city is growing and improving.

They added more technology to the space and more color. A map shows various things that Springfield offers. Television screens show videos of Springfield. The merchandise shop is enhanced, and a juke box plays music continuously, Hecquet said.
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News City of SpringfieldVisit SpringfieldRoute 66
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky