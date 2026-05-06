Visit Springfield cuts ribbon on Route 66 Welcome Center in downtown Springfield

There’s a new welcome center in downtown Springfield. The ribbon was cut Wednesday on the Route 66 Welcome Center in the U building across from the Gillioz Theatre at 318 Park Central East.

It offers a modern, interactive experience where visitors and residents can find out about area restaurants, attractions and cultural offerings. A unique lighted ceiling feature depicts Route 66 and the cities along it. There’s also Springfield and Route 66 merchandise available for purchase.

"So, obviously, we wanted to create a new space, a better way to welcome visitors into the city, you know, create a much improved first impression," said Mark Hecquet, president and CEO of Visit Springfield. "And, lastly, we wanted to showcase all that Springfield has to offer, not just Route 66 where we are, but really get people to get a true sense of everything around Springfield."

The welcome center used to be located near the Springfield Expo Center. According to Hecquet, they moved locations to be closer to downtown restaurants and attractions.

He said the new space reflects how the city is growing and improving.

They added more technology to the space and more color. A map shows various things that Springfield offers. Television screens show videos of Springfield. The merchandise shop is enhanced, and a juke box plays music continuously, Hecquet said.