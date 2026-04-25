Dickerson Park Zoo offers hands-on learning opportunities for all ages

Dickerson Park Zoo is expanding its role beyond animal exhibits by offering a wide range of educational programs designed to connect visitors with wildlife and conservation.

The zoo’s education department provides interactive experiences for students, families and community groups, focusing on animal behavior, environmental awareness and conservation practices. Programs are designed to align with educational standards while giving participants a hands-on learning environment.

School field trips are a major part of the zoo’s offerings, allowing students to explore exhibits while participating in guided lessons led by zoo educators. These programs aim to reinforce classroom learning through real-world observation and engagement with animals.

“The goal is to make the connections between people and animals, help them understand that we can protect wildlife and wild places, our actions do matter,” said Rhonda Wise, the zoo's conservation education director.

In addition to school programs, the zoo hosts camps, workshops and outreach opportunities throughout the year. These include seasonal camps where children can learn about wildlife through activities, games and behind-the-scenes experiences.

The zoo also offers outreach programs that bring animals and educational presentations directly into classrooms and community settings. These programs are designed to make wildlife education more accessible to those who may not be able to visit the zoo in person.

"They can call us at the main office, (417)-833-1570, and ask to speak to anyone in education and then let us know what kind of program you’re looking for and what time frame," said Wise. "I will tell you that we are typically booked at least two weeks in advance."

More information about available programs, scheduling and registration can be found on the zoo’s website.

