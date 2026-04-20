Blue Envelope Program aims to make certain police interactions safer

A simple blue envelope could make a lot of difference for people on the autism spectrum or who have other disabilities such as hearing loss. The Springfield Police Department and other local organizations officially launched the Blue Envelope Program Monday. SPD says it’s designed to make interactions between law enforcement and those with communication challenges safer and more supportive.

"This tool gives officers vital information right away so they can understand a person's communication needs and adjust their approach in that moment," said Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams.

There’s a list of communication needs on the envelopes – things like deaf/hard of hearing, trouble speaking clearly, speaks limited English and mental health conditions -- and a person can check which of those apply to them. Drivers are encouraged to keep a copy of their driver’s license, vehicle registration and insurance inside the envelopes. If they are ever stopped, they can hand that to the officer. There's language on the envelope that reads "Showing this envelope indicates you are cooperating, but you may need accommodations to effectively communicate."

Ozark, Nixa, Hollister and Indian Point Police Departments adopted the initiative along with SPD.

Michele Skalicky Blue envelopes that are designed to make interactions between law enforcement officers and those with disabilities safer.

Hollister Police Chief Bert Stirewalt said his son was diagnosed as being on the autism spectrum when he was four. He’s 21 now, and Stirewalt said he knows well the importance of the Blue Envelope Program.

"I worry every day about what my son's behaviors and actions would be like to somebody that's not around or hasn't been around somebody with autism before," he said. He might seem, with somebody that doesn't know anything about autism or communication barriers, neurodivergent issues, they can seem strange to the outside world."

He said he doesn’t worry about his son being around law enforcement officers since he sees him in his uniform every day. But he knows his son’s behaviors can seem odd to the untrained eye.

“I know how those behaviors would seem to me on a day-to-day basis even though I live with somebody with autism. So, this program is extremely important to me for us to work with our community and help people with communication barriers, autism, to help them deal with that and make that encounter safer.”

Jamie McGranahan, autism resource specialist at the Arc of the Ozarks Autism and Neurodevelopment Center, believes the blue envelopes will be a “game changer. This will allow them to feel safe and secure, to feel protected as well as be prepared for situations within the community. It's also going to be a support for our law enforcement.”

McGranahan has a 33-year-old son on the autism spectrum who's also hearing impaired. She talked about a time when she was pulled over for a taillight issue, and her son who loves police officers, got excited, started waving his arms and reached into his pocket for his phone so he could take a picture. She quickly told the officers about her son's disabilities, and the stop went well, but she said it could have been a lot worse.

"There are scary stories that happen every day," she said. "This is going to make a big difference for families."

Blue envelopes may be picked up at the main police headquarters and at area substations. Local organizations like Arc of the Ozarks, Abilities First and Centerstone (Burrell Behavioral Health) will hand them out to clients as well as make them available to the public.