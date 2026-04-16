Nixa City Council considering bonds for infrastructure projects

The City of Nixa is the latest community in the area looking to update its water and wastewater infrastructure.

Nixa's City Council is considering issuing nearly $20 million in special obligation bonds to fund three major water projects.

$8 million each on a new water tower on Ashley Drive and a new wastewater lift station, and $3.5 million to pay for a new wastewater treatment plant sludge basin.

Nixa's Director of Finance, Jennifer Evans, introduced the resolution Tuesday. Evans said the city would award the bonds to the lowest bidder, and they expect the debt service to equate to $595 thousand in annual debt to the city's water fund, and $855 thousand to the wastewater fund. She said the city is not currently carrying any other wastewater debt, they are still paying off one water project, but that debt will clear in 2032.

City staff Tuesday said they believe this would be about the largest bond the city has ever issued and the biggest infrastructure project the city has taken on in decades.