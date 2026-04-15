Local collaboration aims to collect school supplies for SPS students ahead of the new school year

A partnership between United Way Ozarks Region, Springfield Public Schools and area businesses and organizations is aimed at collecting school supplies for kids who need them.

The drive kicked off on Wednesday.

"It helps to get students the supplies that they need for the classroom and also provide supplies to the teachers so they can stock up their classroom supplies," said Brandon Jenson, director of Community Impact for United Way Ozarks Region, "because kids run through crayons like nothing else. So, this partnership is really United Way stepping forward and leaning on our unique ability to bring companies and volunteers to pitch in and work on an issue."

He said the partnership builds on the long standing SPS program, Ready, Set, Supply! which gathers school supplies for nearly 25,000 students, mostly at Title I elementary schools.

“Every student needs a pack of pencils and crayons,” he said, “and we’re focusing on serving Title I schools, so the schools located in the lowest-income neighborhoods in our community. So, we know that, you know, poverty is something that a significant portion of our community struggles with and so it’s a really important resource to make available so that all students are starting at the same level playing field.”

Around 50 area businesses and organizations will collect school supplies at their locations through June 5. The Springfield Central Labor Council will pick up those supplies, and volunteers will sort them during the United Way Day of Caring on June 18. The items will be distributed to students in early August just in time for the new school year.

Collection boxes were donated by SMC Packaging.

Jenson said there are a few boxes left at the United Way on N. Jefferson if a business or organization still wants to participate. The public can donate money to purchase school supplies here.