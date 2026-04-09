A spring Celtic concert from the Conservatory of the Ozarks

On Sunday, April 12 at 6 p.m., the Conservatory will host its Celtic Spring Recital at Central Christian Church in Springfield.

The program will feature songs from the British Isles, along with outfits and set design inspired by the region, including greens, candles and a stage backdrop. “Maybe even some fairy wreaths in people’s hair,” said Heather Leverich, founder and performance instructor.

“We’ll also have a piece to open the recital that brings together both pagan and Christian traditions of the British Isles,” Leverich said.

There will be about 12 to 15 performers throughout the evening, including both soloists and group performances.

The lineup includes a choral piece, a selection with guitar and piano from an Irish film, and a piano-based cover of “Zombie” by The Cranberries, among others.

“We work together, the accompanists, the soloists and myself, and we come up with some really fun ideas,” she said.

One of the opening acts is a vocal solo by student Helen Ashley Bodenhamer.

Bodenhamer will perform “Touch the Sky” from the film Brave, which she called one of her favorite Disney movies.

“I love the story of it and the whimsy,” she said. “That song has always been one of my favorites.”

She will be accompanied by piano and guitar.

“We got the chance to work together, and I think it’s going to sound wonderful,” Bodenheimer said.

“I love performing. It’s a form of storytelling that I really enjoy,” she said. “I also love seeing others perform and the passion that lights up their faces. It creates a sense of community that can be hard to find.”

The event is free to attend, with donations encouraged.