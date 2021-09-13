heather leverich

-
The Conservatory of the Ozarks in Springfield employs professional instructors to provide students of all ages, children and adults, with music, art, and…
The Springfield Regional Opera Guild presents their fundraising luncheon "Singin' in the Rain" Thursday April 6 at 11:30am in the Ballroom at Hickory…
Springfield Regional Opera Guild’s 18th Annual Hat Luncheon, a fundraiser for Springfield Regional Opera, will take place Saturday Sept.24 from 11:30am to…
Influenced by Will Ackerman’s Windham Hill record label in the late 1980s, the music of conservatory-trained pianist and composer Dan Kennedy infuses New…
