-
The Conservatory of the Ozarks in Springfield employs professional instructors to provide students of all ages, children and adults, with music, art, and…
-
Influenced by Will Ackerman’s Windham Hill record label in the late 1980s, the music of conservatory-trained pianist and composer Dan Kennedy infuses New…
-
The Conservatory of the Ozarks is described by Director Heather Leverich as “a fine-arts school in Springfield,” offering instruction for all ages in…
-
Conservatory of the Ozarks offers individualized fine arts instruction and music lessons from degreed and experienced faculty, for students of all ages…