TODAY to broadcast live from Springfield on April 30

Springfield’s National Route 66 Centennial Kickoff Celebration will be featured on national television.

The City of Springfield announced Monday that the 3rd Hour of NBC’s TODAY will broadcast live from the new Birthplace of Route 66 Plaza downtown from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. central time on April 30. That day marks the start of the nationwide commemoration of America’s most iconic highway.

The four-day Centennial Kickoff Celebration, produced by the Missouri Route 66 Centennial Commission, will be held April 30-May 3 and will showcase Springfield’s role in the naming of Route 66. Events will include a kickoff concert featuring Little Big Town, Chris Janson, Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts, Gretchen Wilson, the Ozark Mountain Daredevils and The Haygoods; a Celebrate America on Route 66 Parade; the Red, White & Bridge Bash on Commercial Street; dedication ceremonies for Birthplace Plaza and the Queen's Gate sculpture; and the Telegraph Ball.

Residents and visitors will be able to attend the live broadcast, but they need to sign up at route66kickoff.com.

TODAY’s presence is expected to bring millions of viewers into Springfield’s celebration, according to city officials in a press release.

"This is a once-in-a-generation moment for Springfield," said Cora Scott, Missouri Route 66 Centennial Commission chair, in the release." "To have TODAY broadcasting live from the Birthplace of Route 66 as we launch the Centennial Celebration underscores the national significance of this event and the story our community has to tell."