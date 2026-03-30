© 2026 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Spring pledge drive is right around the corner and right now, during KSMU’s Early Bird Challenge, your gift is doubled through April 9.

TODAY to broadcast live from Springfield on April 30

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published March 30, 2026 at 10:59 AM CDT
A Route 66 sign at the Best Western Rail Haven Motel in Springfield, Mo. on March 30, 2026.
Michele Skalicky
A Route 66 sign at the Best Western Rail Haven Motel in Springfield, Mo. on March 30, 2026.

The NBC show will be in the city for the National Route 66 Centennial Kickoff Celebration.

Springfield’s National Route 66 Centennial Kickoff Celebration will be featured on national television.

The City of Springfield announced Monday that the 3rd Hour of NBC’s TODAY will broadcast live from the new Birthplace of Route 66 Plaza downtown from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. central time on April 30. That day marks the start of the nationwide commemoration of America’s most iconic highway.

The four-day Centennial Kickoff Celebration, produced by the Missouri Route 66 Centennial Commission, will be held April 30-May 3 and will showcase Springfield’s role in the naming of Route 66. Events will include a kickoff concert featuring Little Big Town, Chris Janson, Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts, Gretchen Wilson, the Ozark Mountain Daredevils and The Haygoods; a Celebrate America on Route 66 Parade; the Red, White & Bridge Bash on Commercial Street; dedication ceremonies for Birthplace Plaza and the Queen's Gate sculpture; and the Telegraph Ball.

Residents and visitors will be able to attend the live broadcast, but they need to sign up at route66kickoff.com.

TODAY’s presence is expected to bring millions of viewers into Springfield’s celebration, according to city officials in a press release.

"This is a once-in-a-generation moment for Springfield," said Cora Scott, Missouri Route 66 Centennial Commission chair, in the release." "To have TODAY broadcasting live from the Birthplace of Route 66 as we launch the Centennial Celebration underscores the national significance of this event and the story our community has to tell."
Tags
News City of SpringfieldRoute 66
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky