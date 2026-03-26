Donation of carpet squares means an iconic feature of SGF will be preserved

The iconic water, grass and rock carpet that has been at the Springfield-Branson National Airport terminal for years will not be forgotten. Thursday morning, three original, unused carpet squares were donated to the History Museum on the Square’s permanent collection.

History Museum Executive Director Sean FitzGibbons accepted the carpet at a special ceremony at the airport.

Airport officials said, while it may seem a little unusual to place carpet squares in a museum, the community’s overwhelming affection for it makes it worth preserving in the city’s history collection.

“The History Museum is committed to celebrating Springfield’s culture and community, and so are we,” said Brian Weiler, director of aviation at SGF in a statement. “The community has shown its overwhelming love for the carpet since we announced its removal, and this is just another way we’re honoring our passengers, their experiences and our shared, collective history.”

FitzGibbons said the SGF carpet was a part of the shared experience of many Springfieldians for more than a decade. He said in a statement, “By preserving these carpet squares, we’re documenting not just the airport’s evolution, but the joy, humor and SGF spirit that makes Springfield uniquely Springfield.”

The airport’s flooring replacement is halfway finished. Much of the carpet is being replaced with terrazzo, which is a durable, hard surface. The new flooring pays homage to the old — waves in the terminal lobby are reminiscent of water, grass terrazzo lines the car rental corridors, and new midnight blue carpet near the gates has a rock-like texture.

“The carpet is loved, and we want its legacy to be honored in a way that’s as meaningful as the memories it helped create for our passengers,” said Dave Schaumburg, assistant director of aviation at SGF and project manager for the flooring project. “The carpet is a part of not just the airport’s history, but Springfield’s. We’re grateful it can have a permanent, protected home for generations to come, while today’s passengers and those to come enjoy the improvements from more efficient, durable flooring at the terminal.”