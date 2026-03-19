City of Springfield appoints local author to serve as Route 66 Centennial Kickoff Celebration poet laureate

Local author and poet David Harrison has been appointed Poet Laureate for the National Route 66 Centennial Kickoff Celebration in Springfield. Mayor Jeff Schrag made the appointment this week.

Harrison has served as poet laureate for Drury University since 1983 and was appointed by Governor Mike Parson as Missouri’s poet laureate from 2023 to 2025. An elementary school in Springfield is named for him. Harrison got a degree in zoology, but he loved to write.

“In a writing course that I took at Drury during my senior year, Professor Clark Graham liked my work and urged me to consider becoming a writer. I’m leaving out the years of struggle that followed before my first book was published 10 years later, a picture book that set my compass as a children’s writer. So far, I’ve published 23 books of poetry, 44 books of fiction, 24 books of nonfiction, and 19 books for classroom teachers,” Harrison said in a press release.

His poems for the celebration will focus on the legacy of Route 66.

“Route 66 carried messages across our nation: stories of hope, resilience and reinvention,” said Mayor Jeff Schrag in a statement. “David L. Harrison’s canon of work honors that legacy of communication and connection – how stories traveled long before social media, and how they still travel today. I am honored that David has agreed to serve as the Poet Laureate for this once-in-a-lifetime event for Springfield, Missouri – the National Route 66 Centennial Kickoff Celebration.”

During the kickoff celebration April 30-May 3, Harrison will read five original poems to celebrate dedications, a concert, a parade and the Telegraph Ball:



Dedication of Birthplace Plaza (corner of Jefferson Avenue and St. Louis Street/Park Central West): 4 p.m., Thursday, April 30 (exactly 100 years from the time and date the telegram was sent from the Colonial Hotel to Washington, D.C. naming Route 66). Harrison will read his poem “Where a Highway Was Born.”



Kickoff Concert: (Great Southern Bank Arena): 5:45 p.m., Thursday, April 30. Harrison’s reading of his poem “Showtime,” will be presented via video before the concert begins.



Dedication of Queen’s Gate sculpture (St. Louis Street just west of Glenstone Avenue, near the Best Western Route 66 Rail Haven Motel): 11 a.m., Friday, May 1. Harrison will read his poem “Homecoming.”



National Celebrate America on Route 66 Parade (St. Louis Street just west of Glenstone Avenue, near the Best Western Route 66 Rail Haven Motel): 6 p.m., Friday, May 1. Harrison will read his poem “Traveling the Memory.”



Telegraph Ball: (Shrine Mosque): 6 p.m., Saturday, May 2. Harrison will read his poem “66 is Catchier.”

For more information, route66kickoff.com.