Voter registration deadline for April 7 election is approaching

As this year’s municipal election draws nearer, the Greene County Clerk is reminding residents that the deadline to register to vote is March 11th if they want to vote on April 7.

If you still haven’t registered, you have a few options. You can visit Room 113 at the Historic Courthouse during the week between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., any Missouri Department of Revenue vehicle license office or any branch of the Springfield-Greene County Library to register in person.

You can also register online by visiting the Missouri Secretary of State’s website at www.sos.mo.gov. Mail registrations will also be allowed as long as they’re postmarked by March 11.

A copy of a birth certificate, a valid Missouri driver’s license, a Native American tribal document or another form of personal identification is required when registering with an election authority.

For more information and to view sample ballots, visit vote.greenecountymo.gov.

