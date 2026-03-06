City of Springfield prepares to launch pilot rental inspection program

The City of Springfield is getting ready to launch a pilot residential license and rental inspection program that city council unanimously approved last November.

The pilot program, which will last 18 months, will have the City of Springfield inspecting all 1,541 rental units in the West Central Neighborhood service district. Landlords will be required to pay an annual registration license fee of $35 per unit.

Springfield’s Director of Building Development Services Martin Gugel said, if the pilot goes well, the program will expand to the entire city, with units receiving inspections every five years.

“The underlying nature and reason for the program is to ensure that rental properties in the city of Springfield are meeting minimum livability standards from a public health and safety standpoint,” he said.

The pilot program is designed to address any concerns so that adjustments can be made as needed before citywide implementation.

March 23 is the rollout date for the pilot program, and Gugel said public education events will be held this month. No specific dates have been set yet.