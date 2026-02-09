Springfield City Council approves resolution to maintain local control and initiate community conversation

A resolution that reaffirms Springfield’s commitment to local control was approved Monday night by City Council. The resolution also initiates a community discussion on the appropriate role of the city’s referendum petition process in the implementation of Forward SGF.

Councilman Andrew Lee was the lone “no” vote, and Councilman Abe McGull was absent.

Councilman Brandon Jenson sponsored the resolution with Mayor Jeff Schrag, and Councilman Craig Hosmer was added on as a co-sponsor Monday night.

The measure was initiated by Jenson in response to a bill filed in the Missouri Legislature that would amend provisions governing changes made to local zoning regulations in certain home rule cities, including Springfield. It was filed by Rep. Jeff Knight of Lebanon after Springfield Chamber of Commerce President Matt Morrow advocated for it.

Three Springfield residents spoke for the resolution. One was Stuart Venable who berated Morrow for going behind city leaders' backs to push for the legislation.

"You've been trying. We've been trying. Mr. (David) Cameron's going around meeting with neighborhood associations. Some of the council is actually having town halls. We were moving in the right direction. But to have the chamber's representative come up here after he was caught and say it's unrealistic to keep you informed of what he's doing in Jeff City when it only affects Springfield, Missouri is offensive and you all should be offended by that," he said.

Jenson said he’s heard from members of the business community who say this is a distraction from the exciting things happening in the community. Monday night he had this to say to them.

"I would remind everyone that it wasn't I who asked the state legislature to file a bill and force this conversation to happen," he said. "The chamber took a public action that ignited a firestorm of community conversation to which this body is having to respond as representatives of the city and its charter."

He chided those who attacked some city council members on social media, saying, "that is not a way to have a helpful or healthy community conversation, and it's not going to earn you a seat at the table for this important community conversation."

Councilman Lee said he doesn’t support Knight’s legislation. But he said this didn’t need to be blown into the issue that it is because the legislation likely won’t even get discussed. And he implied that discussions on the referendum petition process would be futile.

"I feel very comfortable at the end of whatever discussion or conversation we have, I can tell you what it's going to be. The developers are going to want to have more certainty, and the neighborhood leaders and our voters are going to want to keep it," he said. "I don't see any scenario where our voters are going to vote away their ability to vote."

But Councilman Craig Hosmer argued that city charter is the City of Springfield’s constitution. And they’ve taken an oath of office to say they will support and defend that charter.

"There's been one successful referendum on a zoning issue since the charter has been in place," said Hosmer. "The chamber is upset because they lost. And instead of having a discussion like we should have about the charter, about charter changes — we've changed the charter before, but instead of having that discussion, they don't go, they don't come to us. They go to Jefferson City. We're not going to have any say in that."

Councilwoman Callie Carroll pushed back on negativity that's been directed to the Springfield Chamber of Commerce after it supported state legislation that would impact Springfield's referendum petition process.

"The hatred for the chamber is not helping our city in a healthy way at all," she said. "In order for Springfield to be a successful city, we have to have a strong city, a strong chamber and strong neighborhoods as well and a business community. And so I think any time that we find opportunities to put the other one down...I don't think that's helpful."

She said she supported the resolution because she feels it's important to maintain local control. But she wants healthy conversations that bring everyone to the table.

Mayor Pro Tem Heather Hardinger said that if Rep. Knight was watching the meeting she wanted him to pull the bill.

Councilwoman Monica Horton said, while everyone may have to agree to disagree, conversations need to happen.

"I think that that is obfuscating our obligation as civic citizens to be able to come to the table and even if we disagree, state what your position is and again, say it in such a way where, you know, everyone can be civil and they can be heard, but you certainly should not leave the table of the conversation just because there's a fear that it's just going to get ugly," she said. "You press forward anyway."

Mayor Pro Tem Heather Hardinger agreed and said that even if people don't agree "we can at least have a conversation about clarity. We can have a conversation about the facts and then make a decision with all of that information together."