Springfield City Council members plan town halls to hear from constituents

Springfield City Council members are hosting town hall meetings over the next few weeks.

Zone 3 Councilman Brandon Jenson held a town hall in November where he talked about five council priorities the group recently adopted among other things.

Five more council members are hosting meetings this month and next, including Zone 1 Councilwoman Monica Horton, that are open to anyone from any zone who would like to attend. Here’s what Horton plans to focus on:

"I would like to talk about how far we've come on policy and public investments since the Zone Blitz initiative 10 years ago," she said, "and then to be able to talk about where we're headed with Forward SGF and with the existing council priorities."

Zone Blitz was an 18-month city initiative, which began in March of 2017 in Zone 1, to alleviate poverty in northwest Springfield by addressing things like nuisance properties, crime and public safety and infrastructure.

Horton plans to reserve 45 minutes to an hour at her town hall for Q&A. She said she hopes to "pick up on some forward thinking and some futuristic type of thinking about how neighbors are thinking about their city." And she said she wants to leave the meeting knowing what her constituents see as working and not working.

Zone 2 Councilman Abe McGull and General Seat B Councilman Craig Hosmer will co-host the next town hall Thursday, January 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Pittman Elementary.

Horton will host hers on Thursday, February 12, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Library Station, and Zone 4 Councilman Bruce Adib-Yazdi and General Seat A Councilwoman Heather Hardinger will co-host a town hall Tuesday, Feb. 24, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Cowden Elementary.