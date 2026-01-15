City ethics commission could be formed to look into any alleged Springfield City Council candidate ethics violations

Springfield City Council could soon decide if an ethics commission will be formed to oversee campaign finance for city council races.

City Attorney Jordan Paul said city charter currently requires that official advisory boards be made up of nine individuals. But he said, ideally, this commission would have three to five members. He said he’s trying to determine if there’s any way around the rule.

The commission would have jurisdiction to investigate and address questions concerning alleged violations of section 46-6 of city code. It would not be able to consider alleged violations that occurred more than two years prior to a complaint.

Paul said, even if the subject of a complaint is terminated from their position, the commission could still investigate any alleged violation that occurred prior to their departure.

"Basically, this is supposed to be a safety valve so that someone cannot avoid the outcome of an investigation just by resigning from their office," he said.

If the commission is made up of nine members, five would have to vote to proceed with an investigation.

The commission would have the power to examine witnesses under oath and to issue subpoenas for persons, documents and other things needed for an investigation.

Paul said members would not be the judge, jury and executioner.

"The don't make the actual decision about whether there's going to be a prosecution," he said. "They just make recommendations that may or may not be acted on."

Besides responding to complaints, the commission would review each Missouri Ethics Commission campaign disclosure report filed by a candidate or candidate committee pertaining to a city election.

Members would be appointed by council to three-year terms.

During a discussion this week, members of the City Council Plans and Policies Committee asked city officials to create campaign finance information sheets that would be included in packets for those wanting to run for office.

"I think that would help someone who's just walking off the street, coming off the street, saying 'I want to run for office, said Councilman Abe McGull.' "

Proposed city council campaign finance limits would prohibit donations of more than $2,825 by individuals or PACs. Currently there are no limits for city council races.