Saturday event encourages shoppers to visit downtown Springfield businesses

This weekend is Small Business Saturday – a day set aside to encourage people to support locally-owned shops. And the Downtown Springfield Association is hoping area residents will shop in and around Park Central Square.

Downtown Springfield is home to more than 100 small businesses, including retail, restaurants and salons, according to DSA. Small, local businesses, it said, form the backbone of the community.

“When shoppers choose to support locally owned establishments, their spending has a significant and direct impact on the Springfield families who own and operate them,” according to the DSA in a news release. “By supporting downtown merchants, Springfield residents are investing directly into the prosperity and vibrancy of their own community.

DSA will hold a special promotion for Small Business Saturday. When anyone makes a purchase at a participating downtown Springfield small business, they’ll receive an “I Shopped Small” sticker. They can take their sticker to Asa Al-Furat café, 207 Park Central Square, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to spin a prize wheel and win a gift from a downtown merchant, while supplies last.