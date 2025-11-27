© 2025 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KSMU is ending service to translator K255AH at 98.9 FM in Joplin. Learn more here.

Saturday event encourages shoppers to visit downtown Springfield businesses

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published November 27, 2025 at 11:04 PM CST
Image for Small Business Saturday
Downtown Springfield Association
Image for Small Business Saturday

Downtown Springfield Association will give out prizes to those who shop local for Small Business Saturday on November 29.

This weekend is Small Business Saturday – a day set aside to encourage people to support locally-owned shops. And the Downtown Springfield Association is hoping area residents will shop in and around Park Central Square.

Downtown Springfield is home to more than 100 small businesses, including retail, restaurants and salons, according to DSA. Small, local businesses, it said, form the backbone of the community.

“When shoppers choose to support locally owned establishments, their spending has a significant and direct impact on the Springfield families who own and operate them,” according to the DSA in a news release. “By supporting downtown merchants, Springfield residents are investing directly into the prosperity and vibrancy of their own community.

DSA will hold a special promotion for Small Business Saturday. When anyone makes a purchase at a participating downtown Springfield small business, they’ll receive an “I Shopped Small” sticker. They can take their sticker to Asa Al-Furat café, 207 Park Central Square, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to spin a prize wheel and win a gift from a downtown merchant, while supplies last.
Tags
News Downtown Springfield Association
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky