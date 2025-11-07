Sale of carpet squares from the Springfield Airport to benefit local arts nonprofit

If you’re feeling a little sad about the carpet at the Springfield-Branson National Airport going away, you have the chance to have some of it in your home or office.

The carpet, which has been in the terminal since it first opened in 2009, features water, rock and grass designs. It's being replaced with terrazzo, a resin that's mixed with glass and stone and polished once it's poured and hardens.

The airport is partnering with the Springfield Regional Arts Council to offer the public the chance to purchase a carpet square of your choice for $10 or you can purchase a carpet flight of the three different designs for $25. Bulk purchases are also available. Each square is 3' X 3'. The carpet squares that are for sale are new and have never been installed.

The sale is called SRAC x SGF, and proceeds will benefit the arts council.

In a press release, the airport said that “while supplies last, anyone can purchase brand new, never-installed pieces of the beloved or reviled” carpet on the SRAC website.

“For many years, the airport and the Arts Council have partnered to curate the Sky Gallery, the airport’s public art program,” said Brian Weiler, director of aviation at SGF in the release. “When we knew we were replacing the carpet, we wanted to find a way the unused, new carpet we had could benefit the arts in our community. The Arts Council was a natural choice for partnering to make this bold vision come to life.”

If you want to claim some before they're gone, click here.

