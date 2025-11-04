Springfield City Council enacts rental inspection pilot program

A major policy push of Springfield Tenants Unite, the program is first and foremost a proof-of-concept, intended to collect data and evaluate the effectiveness of a potential citywide program. While a citywide implementation would inspect all rentals every five years, the pilot only targets single-family homes and duplexes. To that end, the ordinance passed unanimously, despite members of council offering critiques.

One shared sticking point was the inspection fee of $35 per property per year.

"To this point of not punishing good landlords," said Brandon Jenson, "I really would like to see an evaluation at the end of this pilot how the fee structure could be rebuilt so that it's a sliding scale."

Jenson also argued that the fees for failing an inspection should be waived while the program is in the pilot phase — funds for the program were allocated to Springfield Building and Development Services such that the fees aren't necessary to pay for it.

Along those same lines, Monica Horton asked Building and Development Director Martin Gugel why the fee was necessary at all if the program was already paid for.

"The program will attempt to pay for itself, [but] that will provide a cushion for the unknown," Gugel clarified after a short back and forth.

Enforcement begins on March 23 next year.