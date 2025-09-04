Hollister arts organization to host exhibit by Gabrielle Schenck

Each month, the Southern Missouri Arts Connection in Hollister highlights a different artist and nonprofit organization. This month, it's showing works by artist, Gabrielle Schenck, and bringing attention to Christian Action Ministries.

SMAC, as the organization is called, was created in 2014 by Donna Rastorfer.

"SMAC was formed by some local people who really wanted to create a space for artists," said board member Gala Keller.

She said selected artists are typically from surrounding areas like Springfield, Branson and Hollister.

"But this young lady is from Indiana...she actually is in New York State right now at Alfred University working on her Master's — she just started her Master's program at Alfred...in painting," said Keller, "so we're excited to have her. She's somebody we don't know. She just saw our call for artists and applied, and she was chosen."

Schenck's exhibit, "Chroma," consists of a variety of oil paintings on canvas and panel.

"The imagery lingers between the natural and the personal, between twisted roots and human embrace, between the pulse of heat and the quiet stillness of memory," Schenck said in a statement.

The nonprofit being highlighted by SMAC, Christian Action Ministries, helps fight food insecurity in the Taney and Stone County regions. In 2024, CAM's food pantry provided more than 2 million pounds of food to those in need.

An opening reception for "Chroma" will be held Friday night, September 5, from 6 to 9 at the SMAC Art Center, 7 Downing St. in Hollister. Both the exhibit and reception are free and open to the public.

The show will be at SMAC through September 27.