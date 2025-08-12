City of Springfield begins search for an architectural firm as it looks to build a new convention and event center downtown

The City of Springfield has taken another step toward a new convention and event center downtown. Statements of qualifications are being accepted now for architectural services for the proposed center.

The city said it’s looking for a multidisciplinary design team that includes architects, interior designers, engineers and other subject matter experts to provide full design services for the project. SOQs must be submitted by Thursday, August 28, at 4 p.m.

The proposed center would feature exhibit halls, ballrooms, meeting rooms, parking and on-site gathering spaces with a design that meets at least LEED Silver certification standards.

Funding would come from a local ½-cent sales tax, state appropriations that are currently withheld in the state’s budget and a bond issue repaid by hotel/motel license fees. Voters will decide in November on a proposed 3% increase in the lodging fee.

The city said it will publish an RFQ on Monday for construction manager at risk services for the project after Springfield City Council approved that delivery method on Monday.