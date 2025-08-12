Springfield City Council met on Monday — here are some highlights
Topics included alcohol at public events, the nuisance code and the ongoing convention center project.
The legislation passed at Monday's City Council session was relatively uncontroversial. Still, there were a few notables:
There's no longer a cap on public events with alcohol.
Previously, the limit was 12 per year — mostly annual festivals like Cider Days or ArtsFest. Now, any public event with the city manager’s approval may serve alcohol in designated zones downtown and on C-Street, though only for three days in a given week and for 12 hours a day. At the last meeting, the ordinance was amended to raise the maximum allowed ABV from 5% to 8%, and this week council passed it unanimously.
The nuisance code received some revisions.
The updates streamline the process for enforcing code violations and clarifies definitions — for example, distinguishing tents used by children for camping from tents used as impromptu storage units, or defining what exactly constitutes a "vehicle." This ordinance also passed unanimously, with relatively few questions from council.
The City continues to work towards the construction of a new convention center downtown.
Council unanimously passed a resolution to complete the project via the method of ‘construction manager-at-risk' — in which a construction manager oversees a project from design to completion, and is liable for paying the difference if they go over budget. The selection process will start with a published request for qualifications before the City narrows down the applicants to a pool of five.
Council also read a bill to earmark $30 million for the convention center project, as recommended by the Citizens Advisory Board last month. That will come out of the 1/2-cent portion of the city’s 3/4-cent sales tax to match funds the State of Missouri currently has in hold. No members offered any comment. Council is expected to vote on that bill August 25.