Springfield Public Schools to host annual Back to School Bash on Saturday
The event, July 26, at the Springfield Expo Center, is intended to connect families with resources to start the school year off right.
Resources that will be available at the Back to School Bash include free backpacks, socks, groceries and hygiene kits, as well as immunizations and a free lunch.
Activities for kids will include a nine square court, SWAT and fire trucks and STEM and art zones. There will also be door prizes awarded by random draw — including, among other things, several giant stuffed fish from Bass Pro.
For parents, there will be a space to fill out a free and reduced lunch application, a hiring fair and more than 50 community organizations and SPS departments sharing information about their services.
The Back to School Bash runs from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at the Expo Center. Lunch is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free parking is available for attendees at the Route 66 Springfield Visitor Center Parking Garage down the street. More information on the SPS website.