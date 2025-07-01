© 2025 KSMU Radio
Free meals for storm victims will be offered through Wednesday

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published July 1, 2025 at 3:16 PM CDT
Members of Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief distribute food to storm victims in Springfield, Mo. the week of June 30, 2025.
Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief/Facebook
Members of Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief distribute food to storm victims in Springfield, Mo. the week of June 30, 2025.

The service is provided by the Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief.

Power remains out for hundreds of City Utilities customers, and that means that many are unable to cook.

But they can access free meals Tuesday night and Wednesday, July 1 and 2.

The Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management said the Missouri Baptist Relief Team is offering its Quick Response Unit Food Service at Ridgecrest Baptist, 2110 W. Republic Rd., in Springfield.

Dinner will be served Tuesday and Wednesday night from 6 to 8. Lunch will be served from noon to 2 Wednesday. A drive through is set up on the west side of the parking lot for food pickup.

Anyone is welcome, and no registration is required.

If you have questions, you may call 573-415-3660.
Michele Skalicky
