A course Saturday in Springfield is designed to help motorcyclists stay safe on the road

Last year in Springfield, there were 157 motorcycle crashes and six fatalities. So far this year, two motorcyclists have died in crashes.

A course offered by the Springfield Police Department aims to increase safety for motorcyclists.

Share the Road, offered by SPD’s traffic section, will be held Saturday, May 17. Spaces are still available.

SPD spokesperson Cris Swaters said the course addresses several topics.

"They talk a lot about motorcycle handling, object avoidance and some road safety strategies that are really tailored for real-world driving conditions," she said. "You know, people can expect to come out of this course better riders than they were when they started."

The course is designed for experienced riders. To participate, riders must have the following qualifications and equipment:



A valid motorcycle endorsement (not a permit)

A motorcycle (250cc or greater, no three-wheel variety). All motorcycles must have legal exhaust and legal handlebars (i.e., no “ape hangers”). All motorcycles must be street legal and subject to inspection.

Motorcycle insurance

A legal DOT approved helmet

Eye protection

Footwear that covers the ankles

Proper motorcycle attire

Optional equipment – armored or padded motorcycle gear

Signed liability waiver

Other Share the Road course dates this year are June 14, September 6 and October 11.

To fill out an interest application, click here.

