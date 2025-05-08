You can help fight hunger in the Ozarks Saturday by leaving food by your mailbox

People around the Ozarks can help feed the hungry by placing food by their mailbox this weekend.

The 33rd annual Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive will be held Saturday, May 10. It’s the country’s largest single-day food drive. Local donations will go to Ozarks Food Harvest and its network of 270 faith-based and community charities.

To participate, leave a bag of nonperishable food by your mailbox this Saturday morning. Letter carriers will collect the donations as they deliver mail.

The local drive is a partnership of the National Association of Letter Carriers, the United Way of the Ozarks and Ozarks Food Harvest.

In a statement, OFH executive director Bart Brown said the food drive is important now as an increasing number of families struggles to put food on the table.

In Ozarks Food Harvest’s service area, one in five children and one in six adults face hunger.

Last year, letter carriers collected more than 140,000 meals in the OFH service area.

