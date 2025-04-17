Families in need across the region will be able to take home fresh eggs

At a time when egg prices are soaring due to avian flu, Opal Foods has made a large donation to Ozarks Food Harvest.

The business gave the food bank 280,000 eggs Wednesday just in time for Easter. It’s the 17th year they’ve donated eggs to OFH, bringing the total number since 2008 to 4.9 million.

According to the food bank, fresh eggs are one of the most requested items from its network of 270 faith-based and community charities.

“We’re so grateful for this egg donation, especially as families facing hunger across a third of the state experience rising food costs,” said Bart Brown, president/CEO of Ozarks Food Harvest in a press release.

Opal Foods, which is headquartered in Neosho, is a franchisee of Eggland’s Best and produces eggs in Missouri, Colorado and Iowa. Certified Express, Inc. delivered the eggs to Ozarks Food Harvest at no charge.