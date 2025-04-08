Some shakeups in Springfield. Here are unofficial results from the April 8 municipal election

Springfield Board of Education

Voters in the Springfield Public School District chose two new school board members Tuesday.

They are: Sarah Hough and Gail Smart who defeated incumbent Kelly Byrne.

Four people ran for the seats, including Hough, Smart, Byrne and Dave Myers.

Here's how the vote breaks down, according to unofficial results:

Hough: 29.30%

Smart: 27.86%

Byrne: 22.94%

Myers: 19.78%



Springfield City Council

There were two contested seats in Tuesday's election.

General Seat A

Incumbent Heather Hardinger keeps her position on General Seat A.

Hardinger had 59.58% of the vote compared to 40.42% for her opponent Eric Pauly.

Zone 4

Incumbent Matt Simpson was defeated in his race for re-election to Zone 4 city council.

Bruce Adib-Yazdi came out on top in unofficial results with 57.16% of the vote compared to 42.84% for Simpson.

General Seat B and Zone 1

Craig Hosmer ran unopposed for General Seat B and was re-elected.

Monica Horton was unopposed for Zone 1 and retained her seat.



Springfield mayor

The race for Springfield mayor pitted Jeff Schrag against Mary Collette.

Schrag is the winner with 61.50% of the vote compared to 38.50% for Collette.



Ash Grove

Ash Grove School Board

Six people ran for two open seats on the Ash Grove School Board: Caleb Smith, Michael Gray, David Hazelrigg, Rachel Renshaw, Jeremy Willmon and Matt Baker. The two who came out ahead were Gray with 23.86% of the vote and Smith with 21.42% of the vote.

Ash Grove Schools

Proposition Pirates asked voters to borrow $7,500,000 to improve safety and security, HVAC systems and more at Ash Grove schools. The measure passed with 84% of the vote.



Brookline Fire

Voters on Tuesday decided Proposition Fire, which will allow the Brookline Fire Protection District to issue $10 million in bonds for a new fire station and to repair and replace equipment. That measure passed with 71% of the vote.



Fair Grove

Fair Grove School Board

Cheryl Kepes, Brett McCulloch, Michael Farrar and Rodrick Icenhower ran for two open seats on the Fair Grove School Board. The two who came out on top are Kepes with 36.32% of the vote and McCulloch with 22.32% of the vote, just six votes more than Farrar.

Proposition Fire

This measure asked voters for permission to levy no more than 20 cents on $100 assessed valuation to allow the Fair Grove Fire Protection District to hire full-time firefighters and to pay for infrastructure improvements and equipment. The measure passed with 59.15% of voters saying yes.



Nixa

Nixa School Board

The Nixa School Board race featured four candidates for two open seats: Timothy McKnight, Bridget Bidinger, Jonathan Lindsay and Ashtyn Fischer. The two who came out on top were Bidinger with 34.95% and Lindsay with 30.09%.



Ozark

Ozark mayor

David Snider, Don Currence and Eddie Campbell ran for Ozark mayor.

Unofficial results show Currence the winner with 59.41% of the vote. Snider had 28.79%, and Campbell had 21.81%.

Ozark Alderman Ward 1

Chris Aiken defeated Gerald Boone Averill, capturing 80% of the vote.

Alderman Ward 3

Jim Metcalf defeated Susie Ballard for Alderman Ward 3 with 63.17% of the vote.

Ozark School Board

Sarah Adams Orr, Rae-Ann Wade and Wade Wheeler ran for two open seats on the Ozark School Board. The top two vote-getters were Sarah Adams with 41% of the vote and Rae-Ann Wade with 32.55%.

Ozark Fire Protection District

A ballot measure to allow the fire protection district to issue general obligation bonds in the amount of $10,500,000 passed with 54.51% of the vote.



Republic

Republic Schools

Voters said yes to a measure that will allow the school district to issue its general obligation bonds in the amount of $22 million. That measure passed by 78%. The bonds will be used for acquiring, constructing, improving, repairing, renovating, furnishing and equipping new and existing school sites and facilities. Some of the money will be used for an indoor athletics facility at Republic High School. It will not increase the district's debt service property tax levy.

Republic City Council

Ward 2

Darran Campbell and John Smith ran for Republic City Council Ward 2, and Campbell came out ahead with 62.70% of the vote.

Ward 3

Brian Fields defeated Justin Snider with 58.80% of the vote.



City of Strafford

Alderman Ward 2

Jeff Larimer and Shelly Sharp ran for one open seat. Sharp came out ahead with 75.1% of the vote compared to 24.49% for Larimer.

Sales tax

Strafford voters approved extending the City's 1/2 of 1% sales tax to fund capital improvements. The final unofficial result is 63.95% yes and 36.05% no.



Walnut Grove

Walnut Grove School Board

Kevin Johnston ran against Matthew Palmer for one open seat on the Walnut Grove School Board. Johnston came out ahead with 79.01% of the vote compared to 20.99% for Palmer.



Willard School Board

Three people ran for Willard School Board: John Hartley, David Menditto and Amanda Kastler. Here are the winners, according to unofficial results: Kastler, 38.16% and Menditto with 32.46%.

Willard Question 1

This ballot measure, which asked voters to allow Willard Schools to issue $30 million in general obligation bonds, passed with 78.73% of the vote. The money will be used for acquiring, constructing, improving, repairing, renovating, furnishing new and existing school sites and facilities. Those include North, South, East and Orchard Hills Elementary, Intermediate School - North, and the middle school and high school.

Willard Question 2

This measure passed with 67.57% of the vote. It gives approval to a $3.0786 increase per $100 assessed valuation to the district's operating tax levy ceiling for general operating expenses.



Christian County Ambulance District

Proposition Ambulance District Property Tax Relief passed Tuesday with 52.49% of voters saying yes.



Voter turnout

The turnout for Tuesday’s municipal election in Greene County was average. County Clerk Shane Schoeller told KSMU’s Gregory Holman he expected 13 to 15% of registered voters in the county to have cast a ballot.

Voter turnout is typically low for municipal elections. On April 2, 2024, 15% of Greene County voters cast ballots. And the year before, on April 4, 17.5% of the county’s registered voters turned out at the polls.

