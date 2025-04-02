Mexican and Japanese culture will be on display Saturday at the Cherry Blossom Kite and Pinata Festival

The annual Cherry Blossom Kite and Pinata Festival will take place this weekend at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park, 2400 S. Scenic. Showers are in the forecast, but the event will go on, rain or shine.

The festival is hosted by Springfield Sister Cities Association, in partnership with the Springfield-Greene County Park Board.

SSCA Director Lisa Bakerink said this year's event will feature a variety of performances.

"We kick it off with a local group, Lancaster Station, who served as musical ambassadors to Isesaki's city festival in 2022," she said, "and then we have a variety of Mexican and Japanese performers, including Grupo Latinoamericano, Mariachi Flor de Missouri, Tatsumaki Yosakoi, which is a traditional Japanese dance and then our good friends from Kizuna. It's the Japan-America friendship group, and they do traditional dances, as well."

Other performers are youth violinist Lillian Springer and the idol dance cover groups KiRa, KiRa and Summer Magic.

The Kite and Pinata Festival will, of course, feature kites and pinatas. You can take your own kite or buy one for $5.

A mini market will feature Japanese and Mexican snacks, candies, beverages and souvenirs.

And a food court will offer Japanese, Mexican and American concessions.

A professional kite flier from Wisconsin will showcase his kites, including one that’s 98 feet long.

There will also be information booths featuring various local organizations.

The event will happen rain or shine. If it rains, everything will be moved inside the Botanical Center and under tents.