© 2025 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our signal on 88.7 FM out of Mountain Grove is currently off the air due to a technical issue. We're working to resolve the problem and will be back with you as soon as we can. In the meantime, KSMU can be streamed from our site or the NPR app.

Mexican and Japanese culture will be on display Saturday at the Cherry Blossom Kite and Pinata Festival

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published April 2, 2025 at 5:07 PM CDT
Grupo Latinoamericano performs a dance at the 2024 Cherry Blossom Kite and Pinata Festival in Springfield, Mo.
Designing Indie
/
Springfield Sister Cities Association\Facebook
Grupo Latinoamericano performs a dance at the 2024 Cherry Blossom Kite and Pinata Festival in Springfield, Mo.

The event will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park in Springfield.

The annual Cherry Blossom Kite and Pinata Festival will take place this weekend at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park, 2400 S. Scenic. Showers are in the forecast, but the event will go on, rain or shine.

The festival is hosted by Springfield Sister Cities Association, in partnership with the Springfield-Greene County Park Board.

SSCA Director Lisa Bakerink said this year's event will feature a variety of performances.

"We kick it off with a local group, Lancaster Station, who served as musical ambassadors to Isesaki's city festival in 2022," she said, "and then we have a variety of Mexican and Japanese performers, including Grupo Latinoamericano, Mariachi Flor de Missouri, Tatsumaki Yosakoi, which is a traditional Japanese dance and then our good friends from Kizuna. It's the Japan-America friendship group, and they do traditional dances, as well."

Other performers are youth violinist Lillian Springer and the idol dance cover groups KiRa, KiRa and Summer Magic.

The Kite and Pinata Festival will, of course, feature kites and pinatas. You can take your own kite or buy one for $5.

A mini market will feature Japanese and Mexican snacks, candies, beverages and souvenirs.

And a food court will offer Japanese, Mexican and American concessions.

A professional kite flier from Wisconsin will showcase his kites, including one that’s 98 feet long.

There will also be information booths featuring various local organizations.

The event will happen rain or shine. If it rains, everything will be moved inside the Botanical Center and under tents.
Tags
News Springfield, MissouriSpringfield Sister Cities Association
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky