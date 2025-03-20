Ozark Greenways announces new executive director

Board members said in a news release that Tegeler has expertise in grant-writing, community planning and ecological design, and this makes him a good fit for Ozark Greenways’ mission.

Ozark Greenways is a nonprofit founded 34 years ago with more than 100 miles of trailways around the Springfield area.

In a written statement, Tegeler called Ozark Greenway trails “essential infrastructure” that "connects people to nature, each other and the places they want to go."

As KSMU reported previously, Ozark Greenways’ previous executive director resigned earlier this year after just a few months.