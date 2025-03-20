© 2025 KSMU Radio
Ozark Greenways announces new executive director

KSMU | By Gregory Holman
Published March 20, 2025 at 11:38 AM CDT
Ben Tegeler is the new executive director for Ozark Greenways.
Ozark Greenways
Ben Tegeler is the new executive director for Ozark Greenways.

Ben Tegeler is a longtime Springfield resident with a degree in community and regional planning from Missouri State University.

Board members said in a news release that Tegeler has expertise in grant-writing, community planning and ecological design, and this makes him a good fit for Ozark Greenways’ mission.

Ozark Greenways is a nonprofit founded 34 years ago with more than 100 miles of trailways around the Springfield area.

In a written statement, Tegeler called Ozark Greenway trails “essential infrastructure” that "connects people to nature, each other and the places they want to go."

As KSMU reported previously, Ozark Greenways’ previous executive director resigned earlier this year after just a few months.
Gregory Holman
Gregory Holman is a KSMU reporter and editor focusing on public affairs.
