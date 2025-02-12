© 2025 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KSMU's signal in Mountain Grove at 88.7 FM is currently off the air due to technical issues. We're working to solve the problem and will be back on as soon as possible. In the meantime, stream KSMU by clicking "All Streams" on our website.

Ozark Greenways executive director resigns

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published February 12, 2025 at 8:13 AM CST
Former Ozark Greenways Director Ric Ashe
Ozark Greenways Board of Directors
Former Ozark Greenways Director Ric Ashe

Ric Ashe had worked for the organization since November, 2024.

The executive director of Ozark Greenways has resigned after working for the organization for just three months. Ric Ashe started last November and transitioned to full-time as executive director on January 1, according to the board of directors. Board member Krista Shurtz said in an email to KSMU that Ashe has offered to assist as needed during this “unexpected transition” and that his relationship with the Ozark Greenways Board remains amicable.

The board said in a Tuesday statement that, “during his time with the organization, Ric played a key role in advancing the future development of the Chadwick Flyer and working with regional leaders to advance the continuation of trails that will connect communities according to the organization’s long-term vision.”

The board said it’s actively engaged in the search for a new executive director to lead the organization and that, in the interim, it is “committed to ensuring the organization remains focused on its mission without disruption.”
Tags
News Ozark Greenways
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky