Ozark Greenways executive director resigns

The executive director of Ozark Greenways has resigned after working for the organization for just three months. Ric Ashe started last November and transitioned to full-time as executive director on January 1, according to the board of directors. Board member Krista Shurtz said in an email to KSMU that Ashe has offered to assist as needed during this “unexpected transition” and that his relationship with the Ozark Greenways Board remains amicable.

The board said in a Tuesday statement that, “during his time with the organization, Ric played a key role in advancing the future development of the Chadwick Flyer and working with regional leaders to advance the continuation of trails that will connect communities according to the organization’s long-term vision.”

The board said it’s actively engaged in the search for a new executive director to lead the organization and that, in the interim, it is “committed to ensuring the organization remains focused on its mission without disruption.”