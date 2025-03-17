Protesters gather outside Springfield VA office to oppose proposed cuts to staffing

They waved American flags and held signs that included "Save the VA" and "Veterans are Heroes, Treat them as Such."

The protesters were there to draw attention to planned cuts within the Department of Veterans Affairs, which, according to an internal memo obtained by the Associated Press, would return the agency’s size to pre-2020 levels.

KSMU spoke to Michael Florence, who organized the event. He said he felt compelled to protest by what he perceives as rising fascist sentiment in the United States.

"My grandfather — he emigrated from Poland in the 1930s. He was a Polish Jew. He fought in the Army Air Forces during World War II," he said, "and I’m doing this for him."

Florence, who referred to himself as a 'regular citizen,' seemed satisfied with the turnout that morning.

"I was going to be out here by myself," Florence said. "I think that's what all of us need to do in this time."

NPR reported earlier this week that VA cuts will total at least 80,000 jobs. The firings are part of a sweeping set of measures taken by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).