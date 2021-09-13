Veterans Affairs

-
The state’s lieutenant governor is exploring ways to improve service for the nearly 495,000 veterans that call Missouri home.Mike Parson held a veterans…
-
Veterans in southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas are generally satisfied with the quality of service at Veterans Administration (VA) medical…
-
A local healthcare system is seeking caregivers in southwest Missouri to open their homes to veterans.The Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks (VHSO)…
-
US Senator Claire McCaskill visited southern Missouri Tuesday to announce that her office will survey veterans there on the care they receive at local VA…
-
The small Ozarks town of Mt. Vernon is reeling from the news that its largest employer is shutting down in October. There’s been conflicting information…