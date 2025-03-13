Work begins Monday to repave several Springfield streets
The project is part of the city's overall pavement maintenance strategy.
The work will begin Monday, March 17. Around 16 miles of Springfield roadways will be repaved this spring.
Work will start Monday on Grand Street between Scenic and National.
Access to all properties will be maintained during the work, and the contractor, Blevins Asphalt, will provide property owners with 48 hours’ notice.
The resurfacing effort is expected to cost $3.8 million and will primarily be funded through the 2024 Surface Transportation Block Grant program funding with a 20% match funded through the city’s 1/8-cent Transportation Sales Tax.
Here are streets scheduled to be paved this spring:
- Grand Street – Kansas Expressway to John Q. Hammons Parkway
- Division Street – West Bypass to Kansas Expressway
- Packer Road – Atlantic Street to Kearney Street
- Oak Grove Avenue – Cherry Street to Sunshine Street
- Briar Street – National Avenue to Palmer Avenue
- Republic Road – Scenic Avenue to Kansas Expressway
- Campbell Avenue – Grand Street to Swan Street
- Lone Pine Avenue – Galloway Street to Republic Road
- Golden Avenue – Erie Street to Sunset Street
- Catalpa Avenue – Oak Grove Avenue to Ingram Mill
The city conducts a pavement condition assessment of Springfield's roadway network every three years, according to a statement. "Information from this assessment helps identify immediate maintenance needs, monitor pavement condition over time, develop preventive maintenance strategies and assist with budgeting funds," it said.