Our signal on 88.7 FM out of Mountain Grove is currently off the air due to a technical issue. We're working to resolve the problem and will be back with you as soon as we can. In the meantime, KSMU can be streamed from our site or the NPR app.

Work begins Monday to repave several Springfield streets

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published March 13, 2025 at 8:02 PM CDT
A rough spot on Grand Street, one of several Springfield roadways to be repaved (photo taken October 24, 2024).
Michele Skalicky
A rough spot on Grand Street, one of several Springfield roadways to be repaved this year and next (photo taken October 24, 2024).

The project is part of the city's overall pavement maintenance strategy.

The work will begin Monday, March 17. Around 16 miles of Springfield roadways will be repaved this spring.

Work will start Monday on Grand Street between Scenic and National.

Access to all properties will be maintained during the work, and the contractor, Blevins Asphalt, will provide property owners with 48 hours’ notice.

The resurfacing effort is expected to cost $3.8 million and will primarily be funded through the 2024 Surface Transportation Block Grant program funding with a 20% match funded through the city’s 1/8-cent Transportation Sales Tax.

Here are streets scheduled to be paved this spring:

  • Grand Street – Kansas Expressway to John Q. Hammons Parkway
  • Division Street – West Bypass to Kansas Expressway
  • Packer Road – Atlantic Street to Kearney Street
  • Oak Grove Avenue – Cherry Street to Sunshine Street
  • Briar Street – National Avenue to Palmer Avenue
  • Republic Road – Scenic Avenue to Kansas Expressway
  • Campbell Avenue – Grand Street to Swan Street
  • Lone Pine Avenue – Galloway Street to Republic Road
  • Golden Avenue – Erie Street to Sunset Street
  • Catalpa Avenue – Oak Grove Avenue to Ingram Mill

The city conducts a pavement condition assessment of Springfield's roadway network every three years, according to a statement. "Information from this assessment helps identify immediate maintenance needs, monitor pavement condition over time, develop preventive maintenance strategies and assist with budgeting funds," it said.
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
