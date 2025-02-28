Springfield Art Museum celebrates start of construction on major renovation project

Springfield city officials, state legislators and Springfield Art Museum fans and supporters gathered in the museum's auditorium Friday morning, a space that will become a new, high-ceiling gallery in the current phase of renovations.

They were there for a groundbreaking to mark the beginning of the years-long renovation project.

Springfield Art Museum Executive Director Nick Nelson welcomed the guests and talked about those who were instrumental in forming the museum years ago. One of those, he said, was Deborah Weisel, whom he called their patron saint.

"Whenever we make decisions or cast big visions," he said, "we often ask ourselves, 'what would Deborah do?' "

Almost a century ago, he said, Weisel and some friends had a vision for an art museum in Springfield. They started the Art Study Club, which formed the Springfield Art Museum in 1928 and operated it as a nonprofit until it was deeded to the City of Springfield in 1946. That nonprofit is now the Southwest Missouri Museum Associates.

The current art museum building was constructed in 1957 and has had some additions over the years. But Nelson said it's time to look to the future.

"In many ways, our art museum is a multigenerational project, with each generation building on the past for a better future," he said. "I feel both pride and a deep sense of gratitude when I say, now it is our turn to carry this legacy forward and to take this remarkable organization and community jewel to new heights."

Phase 1 will turn the auditorium into a gallery with ceilings 20' or higher, and Nelson said there's nothing else like that in southern Missouri. He called it a unique amenity that will allow them to bring more art to the community.

The museum has hosted national traveling exhibits, he said, and they've had to leave some art out because they didn't have walls that were big enough.

"So people in other communities are getting the full experience from the show, but here in Springfield maybe not because we have the ability, but we don't have the facility."

Mayor Ken McClure is a fan of the museum and remembers when the current building was constructed. He lived in the Rountree Neighborhood as a boy, he said, "and I would ride my bicycle over to look at Watercolor USA, and I've tried to make it by each year since then."

He praised those who stepped up to make sure funding was available for Phase 1, including private donors, SMMA, the city and the state. That included Senator Lincoln Hough, chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee who spoke at the groundbreaking.

Hough said, when the project was being talked about and the museum was searching for funding sources, he knew he wanted the state to be part of that "because I don't think there's any broader coalition of a community than an arts community."

An important part of attracting the next generation of the work force, he said, is having a vibrant arts community. The museum and its outdoor space, which includes the naturalized Fassnight Creek, give people a chance to "get out of the hyper-partisan world that we live in and reflect on what really matters, and I believe that changes you as a person," he said.

There are a lot of people in Jefferson City who work hard to do the right thing and get things done for their communities, according to Hough, and he believes this project will be "a testament to that for the next generation."

Instead of a traditional groundbreaking, the museum set up large blocks on the stage as a backdrop, which depicted the art museum as it looks now. Hough, Nelson and McClure triggered a reaction at a podium made to look like TNT, which caused the blocks to fall away, revealing a rendering of the newly-renovated museum.

Nelson said they have the funding needed to complete Phase 1, which he said focuses on the central spine of the museum, but they still need funding for Phase 2.

The museum’s 2028 Campaign, chaired by Tom and Kim Prater, has raised over $37 million toward its expansion and renovation. Project investments have been led by a $5 million lead private contribution from the Sunderland Foundation of Overland Park, KS, nearly $6 million in American Rescue Plan Act Funds from State and City allocations and a $9 million appropriation from the State of Missouri.

Nelson hopes they can move back into their building in late 2026 and go straight into Phase 2 to avoid any additional construction costs.

"This can really be a site that's unmatched," he said, "and will attract talent, attract population, attract workforce, attract business."

The museum is currently housed at the Wilhoit Building on S. Jefferson in downtown Springfield. They've kicked off classes, Nelson said, hosted First Friday Art Walk (which they'll continue to do), and they'll soon kick off their field trips into schools. Museum staff will go into schools rather than schools going to them.

Nelson said they're busy, if not busier, than they've ever been.