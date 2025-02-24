Ozark Board of Education allocates left over bond money

Recent construction projects for the Ozark School District have come in under budget. The district now has $5 million dollars to spend.

Per a statement from the district, the funds were part of a $19 million no tax increase bond issue that was approved by Ozark voters in 2022. The district asked for the money to construct storm shelters and an activity building at the high school. Those projects wrapped up in 2024.

In early February the Ozark Board of Education allocated the remaining $5 million dollars to be spent on nine projects including repairs to the roof of the high school, resurfacing the school’s tennis courts, turfing the baseball field, upgrades to bleachers and theatrical lighting and building a new accessible playground at the Tiger Paw Early Childhood Center.