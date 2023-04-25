Ozark Schools break ground on multiple projects

The Ozark School District has broken ground on some projects designed to benefit both students and the community.

Storm shelters will be built at Ozark High School and Tiger Paw Early Childhood Center. And an indoor practice facility is planned for the high school as well. It will include 20-to-20 yard line turf and will be used for P.E., athletics, activities and community groups.

The projects are part of the $19 million no-tax increase bond issue voters approved on April 5, 2022.

The storm shelter at the early childhood center will include a kitchen and cafeteria. The center currently doesn’t have a kitchen, so meals have to be delivered. The storm shelter at the high school will serve as an additional gym for P.E. classes, sports and activities, according to the district.

“We are really excited about this last bond issue because we’re able to put storm shelters in every facility,” Superintendent Dr. Chris Bauman said in a news release. “We’re not only addressing some of the needs to accommodate growth, but also addressing that safety and security factor.”

Last month, Ozark Schools broke ground on a storm shelter and new entrance at Ozark Middle School – also part of the 2022 bond issue. Details are at ozarktigers.org/bond.

