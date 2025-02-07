Vecino Group breaks ground on historic development

Nationally recognized local company the Vecino Group broke ground today on a new housing and retail project on Commercial Street, just a block down from their headquarters.

The four-story development, named Sankofa, will add 42 affordable homes, five commercial spaces on the first floor and a business incubator space managed by the Multicultural Business Association that will “focus on the success of disability-, women-, and minority-owned business for Springfield.”

The project will be located at 411 West Commercial, near C-Street's intersection with Campbell.

Representatives from the company, the city, Greene County and the state were on hand and spoke to the importance of the development for affordable housing in Springfield and the economic impact they hope will ripple along historic Commercial Street.

Chris Drew / KSMU Representatives from Springfield, Greene County, the Missouri legislature, Vecino and its lenders prepare for a ceremonial groundbreaking.

Springfield City Council Member Representing Zone 1 Monica Horton noted the significance of the word Sankofa which comes from Ghana and means “go back and get it.” It is symbolized by the image of a bird looking back.

“It serves as a reminder for us to learn from the past to create a better future,” Horton explained. “This development,” she said, “also named Sankofa, is the first new from the ground up development for historic C-Street in more than 50 years.”

Speakers praised the significance of the development in that context and as part of the ongoing revival of business on Commercial Street.

Building on the historic street in north Springfield has also drawn some scrutiny. When Sankofa came before Springfield City Council in July 2023 it stirred debate from members of the public and council over parking in the area, and whether it will be adequate for the additional traffic. City staff determined the company’s parking plan was sufficient. The project also received support during public comment periods, including from business owners on C-Street, particularly for the affordable housing it will bring to the neighborhood.

1 of 2 — Visuals.zip A rendering of the Sankofa building image courtesy the Vecino Group 2 of 2 — Sankofa_render3.jpg A rendering of the Sankofa building looking west Image courtesy the Vecino Group

The $13.5 million dollar development will be funded though federal tax credits, loans and $4.5 million in Greene County ARPA funds. It is due to be completed in Spring 2026.