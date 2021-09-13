-
A chocolate factory, a coffee shop, a hardware store, a variety of restaurants and the historic Jefferson Avenue Footbridge are just a few of the things…
Springfield, in southwest Missouri, is the state’s third most populous city. Its business districts are filled with historic buildings and gathering…
Springfield City Council has taken steps towards deciding what to do about the Jefferson Avenue Footbridge. During a workshop Tuesday night they looked at…
An Alleyway Art Party and Dr. Tickle Memorial Sculpture unveiling will start at 7 tonight (9/16) on Historic Commercial Street in the alleyway between…
You’ll have another chance to tell City of Springfield staff how revenue from the Commercial Street Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Plan should be…
The public is invited to have a say in how revenue from the Commercial Street Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Plan will be used.The City of Springfield will…
The Jefferson Avenue Footbridge on Commercial Street will close today (3/2) while engineering experts evaluate the structure.The City of Springfield…
An architecture workshop on Saturday in Springfield will address the future of 3.5 acres of land along Commercial Street, including the Missouri Hotel.…
http://ozarkspub.vo.llnwd.net/o37/KSMU/audio/mp3/travelling-through-time-springfield-s-transit-history_52035.mp3In our local history series, Sense of…