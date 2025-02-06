© 2025 KSMU Radio
KSMU's signal in Mountain Grove at 88.7 FM is currently off the air due to technical issues. We're working to solve the problem and will be back on as soon as possible. In the meantime, stream KSMU by clicking "All Streams" on our website.

Springfield is ‘encouraging’ city drivers to get expired license plates, temporary tags into legal status

KSMU | By Gregory Holman
Published February 6, 2025 at 1:14 PM CST
Springfield City Councilmember Craig Hosmer, Mayor Ken McClure and Mayor Pro Tem Matt Simpson met with local reporters on February 6, 2025 to talk about their push to get Springfield drivers to comply with state and local laws on vehicle registration and tax payments.
Gregory Holman/KSMU
Local agencies — including Missouri’s largest public school district — are missing out on millions of tax dollars due to the increasing number of Springfield vehicles on the roads with expired license plates or registration tags. In response the Springfield mayor is encouraging drivers to get legal.

Springfield leaders are “encouraging” local drivers to register their motor vehicles. They say that in southwest Missouri’s Greene County, the suspected rate of improperly registered cars is roughly 47%.

Mayor Ken McClure and Councilmember Craig Hosmer say it’s time for all drivers to embrace their sales tax and property tax responsibilities under the law.

At a briefing for local reporters Thursday, Hosmer said, “There are 8,800 personal property accounts in the city — in Greene County that are delinquent for more than two years. That’s $3.8 million that goes to our schools, that goes to other taxing authorities that some people are choosing not to pay. That puts the burden on taxpaying regular citizens and that’s not, that’s not fair.”

At the next Springfield City Council meeting on Monday, February 10, they’re introducing a bill that would give city police officers the option to have cars towed, if they’re carrying expired license plates and registration tags, or missing them.
Gregory Holman
Gregory Holman is a KSMU reporter and editor focusing on public affairs.
