Springfield is ‘encouraging’ city drivers to get expired license plates, temporary tags into legal status

Springfield leaders are “encouraging” local drivers to register their motor vehicles. They say that in southwest Missouri’s Greene County, the suspected rate of improperly registered cars is roughly 47%.

Mayor Ken McClure and Councilmember Craig Hosmer say it’s time for all drivers to embrace their sales tax and property tax responsibilities under the law.

At a briefing for local reporters Thursday, Hosmer said, “There are 8,800 personal property accounts in the city — in Greene County that are delinquent for more than two years. That’s $3.8 million that goes to our schools, that goes to other taxing authorities that some people are choosing not to pay. That puts the burden on taxpaying regular citizens and that’s not, that’s not fair.”

At the next Springfield City Council meeting on Monday, February 10, they’re introducing a bill that would give city police officers the option to have cars towed, if they’re carrying expired license plates and registration tags, or missing them.