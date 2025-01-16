Eagle Days in Springfield: A unique opportunity to see a bald eagle up close

As winter settles over Missouri, nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts head to the region's natural habitats for a unique opportunity: Viewing bald eagles in the wild. But for those who choose to stay closer to home, Eagle Days at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center offers a chance to learn more about the birds and see them up close. The event is held annually across the state and allows visitors to learn about the conservation efforts that have helped bring the species back from the brink of extinction.

The bald eagle, once considered endangered due to habitat loss, illegal hunting and the widespread use of pesticides like DDT (dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane), has made a significant recovery in recent decades. In Missouri, eagle populations are thriving, and sightings of these magnificent birds — often perched in tall trees along rivers or soaring high in the sky — are becoming increasingly common in winter months.

According to the latest data from the Missouri Department of Conservation, there were more than 400 active bald eagle nests in the state as of 2024, a result of the ongoing conservation efforts that began in the 1980s. The bald eagle is no longer endangered in Missouri, and its population continues to grow. Missouri now has one of the largest wintering populations of bald eagles in the lower 48 states.

Eagle Days, hosted by MDC, offers the public the opportunity to see bald eagles in their natural environment. MDC staff and trained volunteers offer programs and a chance to watch eagles in the wild. In Springfield, Eagle Days will be held at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, January 18, with programs by Dickerson Park Zoo featuring a live bald eagle every hour on the hour from 10 to 3. Spotting scopes will be set up at the Lake Springfield Boathouse from 10 to 4 as well.