Council creates board to recommend projects for sales tax funding

On April 1, the government will start collecting the ¾-cent replacement sales tax approved by Springfield voters back on November 5. It generates about $45 million each year.

One-quarter of the sales tax will go toward ongoing efforts to pay for Springfield firefighter and police retirement pensions. They were dangerously underfunded 15 years ago, until a sales tax was first approved to bail out the pensions.

Two-quarters of the new replacement sales tax will go toward capital projects, neighborhood improvements and park projects. This portion of the tax money sunsets after 10 years.

In the meantime, the new citizens advisory board — approved by a 7-to-0 city council vote on Monday — will recommend how the tax money should be spent.

The advisory board will have 7 to 11 members, appointed by City Council for staggered three-year terms. Those interested in serving in the volunteer positions should apply online at springfieldmo.gov.

The deadline is January 31. Council is expected to review applications and make appointments in March.