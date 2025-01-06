Retired MO Supreme Court chief justice and Springfield native John Holstein dies

A retired judge and the former chief justice of the Missouri Supreme Court has died. John C. Holstein was 79 when he died at his home in Springfield on December 31st.

In a statement, Chief Justice Mary Russell said that, as "a treasured member of the judiciary," Holstein "exemplified integrity, and his leadership was steady and dignified. He leaves a remarkable legacy of service, not only as a judge but also as a beacon of hope for the vulnerable and as a steadfast advocate for the welfare of children."

Holstein retired from the court in March 2002 after nearly 27 years of judicial service at every level of the state’s court system. He began his legal career in 1970 at the West Plains law firm of Moore and Brill. While in private practice, Holstein also taught business law at Southwest Missouri State University from 1974 to 1975, when he was appointed probate and ex officio magistrate judge.

He served as a trial judge for 12 years, beginning as a magistrate and probate judge in 1975 in Howell County. During his time as a trial judge, Holstein presided over a wide range of cases, from traffic tickets and small claims disputes to capital murder cases and civil cases with millions of dollars in dispute, according to a press release.

He was appointed in 1987 by then-governor John Ashcroft to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District. In October, 1989, Ashcroft appointed Holstein to the Supreme Court of Missouri, and the next year, voters retained him in office for a 12-year term.

After his judicial retirement, Holstein returned to private practice with the Springfield law firm of Shughart, Thompson and Kilroy (now Polsinelli).

Holstein graduated from Parkview High School in 1963.