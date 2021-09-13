-
It's illegal for employers to discriminate against people who don't conform to gender stereotypes, the Missouri Supreme Court held Tuesday in a decision...
The Missouri Supreme Court on Wednesday will consider two cases that could have far-reaching implications for the civil rights protections granted to...
In Missouri, 415 judges and commissioners operate in courthouses across the state to hear roughly 2 million cases each year. Circuit Court includes…
The Missouri Supreme Court has restored the length of the state’s unemployment benefits to 20 weeks, by tossing out the General Assembly’s action last...
The Missouri Supreme Court has upheld a lower court ruling that allows caps on some damages in wrongful death lawsuits. Shannon Dodson died five years...
Mary Russell says she's mostly satisfied with her two-year term as chief justice of the Missouri Supreme Court, which ends next week on June 30. She...
Springfield Municipal Court Chief Judge Todd Thornhill has been appointed to the Supreme Court Municipal Division Work Group, which has been tasked with…
In this installment of Making Democracy Work, Lois Zerrer talks with Mary Rhodes Russell, chief justice of the Missouri Supreme Court, about her job and…
The Missouri Supreme Court is considering whether the state's ban on same-sex marriage also prevents gay couples in Missouri from getting divorced in...