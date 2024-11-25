Springfield Public School District sees some improvement in latest DESE Performance Report

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has released the 2024 Annual Performance Report, and numbers for the Springfield Public School District are up in several areas.

SPS earned 156.6 points out of a possible 200 or 78.2%. That’s up from 75.5% in 2023 and 73.7% in 2022.

The district’s graduation rate is up to 97.4% in 2024 compared to 96.5% in 2023.

SPS showed improvement in all three main areas tested under academic proficiency. Science went up by 1.9%, mathematics increased by 1.4% and English Language Arts was up a half a percentage point.

Other achievements, according to the district:



Harrison Elementary earned 100 percent of points possible, improving by 21.7 percent.

Wilson's Creek Intermediate School earned 100 percent of points possible, improving by 8.8 percent.

Disney Elementary earned 98.2 percent of APR points possible, improving by 17.7 percent.

Sequiota Elementary earned 95.4 percent of APR points possible, achieving the highest increase of all schools, improving by 37.2 percent.

Hickory Hills Middle School earned 92.3 percent of APR points possible, improving by 25.3 percent.

Holland Elementary earned 84.6 percent of APR points possible, improving by 33.3 percent.

Mann Elementary earned 81.2 percent of APR points possible, improving by 23.1 percent.

Twain Elementary improved by 22.7 percent.

Watkins Elementary improved by 19.7 percent.

Truman Elementary improved by 19 percent.

Westport Middle School improved by 17.5 percent.

Cowden Elementary improved by 16.1 percent.

Jarrett Middle School improved by 16.1 percent.

Pleasant View Middle School improved by 14.6 percent.

Bissett Elementary improved by 13.3 percent.

Sunshine Elementary improved by 10.9 percent.

Jeffries Elementary improved by 10.4 percent.

The performance report is part of the Missouri School Improvement Plan, which is in the third year of a three-year implementation period.