SPS is slashing its budget. 142 positions are impacted

Springfield Public Schools is making changes that will impact 142 positions across the district.

SPS said in a statement that, as part of the annual budget development process, it has begun reviewing revenue projections, expenditures and staffing needs for the 2025-2026 school year.

According to the district, last year, it was determined that a $15 million reduction in expenditures would be necessary over the next two years. That’s in addition to a $15 million reduction made in the 2024-2025 budget.

SPS Superintendent Dr. Granita Lathan said in the statement that the cuts are necessary to achieve long-term fiscal stability. They’re needed, she said, due to the end of pandemic stimulus funding as well as a reduction in local and state revenue.

The positions to be impacted are at all levels, according to the district, including administration, department and schools. They’ll either be discontinued or modified for next school year. 59 will be achieved through attrition as employees retire or resign. Those currently employed in the remaining 83 positions were told on November 15 that they would be impacted.

SPS said the changes will save the district $8.5 million in salaries and benefits.

The district is asking any employees who know they won’t be returning to work in 2025-2026 to notify Human Resources as soon as possible. District officials said that will help in placing staff who are impacted by budget reductions in other positions.