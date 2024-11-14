MSU Board of Governors meets in closed session to discuss its current president's past behavior 'in more detail'

The Missouri State University Board of Governors met in closed session Wednesday afternoon. The meeting followed the filing of a lawsuit against several defendants, including current and former administrators at Utah Tech. Former UT President Biff Williams (now president of MSU) was one of those defendants. The lawsuit was filed on November 7 by UT's Title IX coordinator, general counsel and senior associate general counsel.

The Board of Governors met in closed session on Friday, November 8.

MSU Director of Strategic Communications Andrea Mostyn said the board met Wednesday to take “the opportunity to review the situation in more detail.”



Mostyn said the board was not aware of the situation when they offered the MSU president position to Williams.

“In mid-June, he (Williams) informed the chair of the board of governors that there was an issue. The board only recently became aware of the extent of the circumstances,” she said in an email to KSMU.

The MSU Board of Governors issued a statement following the first closed meeting, that stated the board “continues to have confidence in President Williams’ ability to lead Missouri State University.”

